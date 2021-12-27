‘83 is amongst Top-5 biggest weekend openers of Ranveer Singh

After a just-about-decent opening on Friday, ‘83 made good gains on Christmas and then stayed just about stable on Sunday. In the process it also rose up the ladder to find a place amongst the Top-5 biggest weekend openers ever for Ranveer Singh.

It’s Friday collections had allowed it the seventh spot when it came to the biggest opening day and now that collections on Saturday in particular have zoomed and Sunday has been good too, the prospects have bettered for the film as well as the leading actor in terms of the box office report card.

This is how the first three day collections of Ranveer Singh’s biggest films over the years look like:

Padmaavat – 78 crores

Simmba – 75.11 crores

Ram Leela – 51.49 crores

Gully Boy – 51.15 crores

‘83- 48.59 crores*

Bajirao Mastani – 46.77 crores

Gunday – 43.41 crores

As can be seen, Bajirao Mastani and Gunday are now below ‘83 in the charts and there isn’t much to differentiate with Ram Leela and Gunday either. In fact a bit more push and ‘83 could well have made it to the Top-3 as well. Of course that’s the best that the film can hope for in terms of trending for the coming few days as well since Padmaavat was a 300 Crore Club blockbuster while Simmba had went way past the double century mark. As for the other films in contention, there would be shuffling around in the charts when the first week numbers come out and that will further show which movies eventually turn out to be amongst Ranveer’s Top-5.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources