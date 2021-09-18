Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh wait for their biopic dramas to release once Maharashtra opens theatres

All of these were practically the films that were supposed to arrive in 2020. However, with pandemic turning the entire Bollywood calendar upside down, these have already been delayed in 2021. With one more quarter to go by in the year, one hopes that before December these biggies indeed arrive and that too in theatres and not the OTT. Of course all of that would be pursuant to Maharashtra opening up the gates for cinemas as no more biggie can be expected to release in theatres in absence of that.

Here is looking at the biopic dramas featuring some of the best actors and the superstars in the title role.

Akshay Kumar’s Prithviraj

This was meant to be this big Diwali blockbuster. However, Prithviraj has been waiting patiently and it has to be seen what’s the date that Yash Raj Films chooses for the film. Akshay Kumar plays Prithviraj in this historical saga where he has debutant Manushi Chillar for company. Shooting of the film was halted during the pandemic but has almost completed now.

Ranveer Singh’s ’83

’83 was supposed to arrive in April 2020. However, the delay has been on ever since. Based on the great win that Indian cricket team had enjoyed over West Indies in the World Cup finals, this Kabir Khan film has Ranveer Singh playing the part of legendary Kapil Dev. Cricket is always exciting to watch on the big screen and this one should be a riveting affair too.

Alia Bhatt’s Gangubai Kathiawadi

The coming together of Sanjay Lela Bhansali and Kangana Ranaut was meant to be special and after the shelving of Inshallah, even Gangubai Kathiawadi got pushed ahead indefinitely due to pandemic. Nonetheless, once audiences are back to theaters, one waits to see how Alia has enacted her part of a female gangster in a brothel set up, which is based on a real life tale.

Ajay Devgn’s Maidaan

The makers of Maidaan had earlier announced that the film’s release was confirmed for Dusshehra 2021. However that is very unlikely unless there is a miraculous turnaround. The film is based on the life and times of Indian football coach Syed Abdul Rahim and is set in the 50s. For Ajay Devgn, this would be his third straight biopic affair after Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior and Bhuj: The Pride of India. Expect a grand sports outing here.

Taapsee Pannu’s Shabaash Mithu

2021 was meant to be a golden year for Taapsee Pannu as she had half a dozen releases lined up. Amongst all the genres that she is exploring, there is a sports drama too that she is doing in the form of Shabaash Mithu. Based on the life of Indian women’s cricket captain Mithali Raj, the film also sees the return of director Rahul Dholakia after Shah Rukh Khan’s Raees.