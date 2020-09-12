Akshay Kumar, Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Ajay Devgn, Hrithik Roshan – What were these superstars of today doing 10 years back?

These are some of the stars and the superstars who are doing quite well even today. Though there may be a solitary instance of an emerging star fading away, majority have stayed strong between 2010 and 2020. Let’s take a look at what these actors were doing ten years back and the plan that they have for their films ahead.

Akshay Kumar [Housefull, Tees Maar Khan, Action Replayy, Khatta Meetha]



It isn’t only now that Akshay Kumar is seen in multiple films through the year. Back in 2010 too it was the same phenomenon and except for Action Replayy, he saw three successes under his belt. Khatta Meetha managed to sail through and Tees Maar Khan did well on the basis of opening. However, Housefull was his crowning glory. Next up he would be seen in Laxmmi Bomb.

Salman Khan [Dabangg, Veer]



2010 was a remarkable year for Salman Khan as he ended it on a high with the blockbuster success of Dabangg. The year had started on an ordinary note though with Veer but Dabangg resulted in a turnaround for Khan’s career. He has been scoring 100 Crore Club success at will since then and would next be seen in Radhe, which would now be arriving in 2021.

Shah Rukh Khan [My Name Is Khan, Dulha Mil Gaya]



2010 was the beginning of the new decade and though his extended special appearance in much delayed Dulha Mil Gaya didn’t do much to his acting repertoire, Shah Rukh Khan had a lot to cheer about for the appreciation he got for My Name Is Khan. In 2020 he has been more in news for the charity work on corona virus though one waits to see what does he pick on next.

Ajay Devgn [Golmaal 3, Raajneeti, Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai, Atithi Tum Kab Jaoge?, Aakrosh, Toonpur Ka Super Hero, Teen Patti]

What a busy year it was for Ajay Devgn, what with as many as six major releases and one cameo as well. He had as many as four hits to his credit with Golmaal 3 entering the 100 Crore Club, Raajneeti and Once Upon A Time In Mumbaai showing again what he is made and Atithi Tum Kab Jaoge? showing his comic side. One now waits eagerly for his Bhuj – Pride of India.

Hrithik Roshan [Kites, Guzaarish]



From a hat-trick of successes in 2000 [Kaho Naa… Pyaar Hai, Mission Kashmir, Fiza] to a double blow in 2010 [Kites, Guzaarish], it was a roller coaster ride for Hrithik Roshan. Though there wasn’t much to talk about about Kites, at least there was appreciation that came his way for Guzaarish. After the blockbuster success of War, one now waits to see what he signs on next.

Ranbir Kapoor [Raajneeti, Anjaana Anjaani]

Forever been seen as the ‘next big thing’, Ranbir Kapoor impressed one and all with Raajneeti. It seemed like he was the next superstar in the making and his last all time blockbuster Sanju showed that as well. However, his films are pretty much scattered and one now waits to see when would Shamshera and Brahmastra finally manage to make it to theaters.

Imran Khan [I Hate Luv Storys, Break Ke Baad]



A few films wonder, Imran Khan had a decent year in 2010 when there was a hit [I Hate Luv Storys] and a fair runner [Break Ke Baad]. There wasn’t much to complain though as it seemed that in the romcom genre, he would shine well. However, his comeback film Katti Batti too was set in the same genre which flopped. Since then, Imran has gone into oblivion as an actor.

Shahid Kapoor [Badmaash Company, Paathshaala, Chance Pe Dance, Milenge Milenge]



In an uneven career where he has seen more flops than hits, one thing that has stayed constant about Shahid Kapoor is the confidence that industry has had in him to deliver. He had four releases in 2010 and only one decent success [Badmaash Company]. However, all time blockbuster Kabir Singh has now changed it all for the actor and next up he would be seen in Jersey.

Anushka Sharma [Band Baaja Baaraat, Badmaash Company]



After making a rollicking impression in Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi, Anushka Sharma was seen in two more Aditya Chopra productions in 2010, Band Baaja Baaraat and Badmaash Company. Both films were decent successes and though latter netted more, former is loved more, especially due to delightful act of Ranveer Singh. One waits for the announcement of her next film.

Amitabh Bachchan [Rann, Teen Patti], Abhishek Bachchan [Raavan, Khelein Hum Jee Jaan Sey], Aishwarya Rai Bachchan [Raavan, Action Replayy, Guzaarish]



It was a largely forgettable year for the Bachchan family as the trio delivered six flops and disasters. Neither Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan, nor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan could deliver a single decent earner between themselves, leave aside a solid hit, which was quite uncanny. Today, Big B is doing maximum films and Abhishek would be seen in The Big Bull.