Box Office – ‘83 has a low second week, should hit 100 crores mark though

‘83 managed to have another day of over 1 crore as 1.08 crores came in on Thursday. Incidentally this is the best day on day hold that the film managed as falls from Monday (2.01 crores) to Tuesday (1.52 crores) and then to Wednesday was substantial. However from Wednesday (1.12 crores) to Thursday (1.08 crores) it was still a little better.

That said, this doesn’t mean much from the overall verdict perspective since all said and done, a lot more was expected out of this biggie. The film couldn’t open as per huge expectations, didn’t really have massive jumps over the weekend and then the weekdays hold wasn’t closed to the Friday collections either, which told the tale. Same story was repeated in the second week as well and that ended up sealing the fate of the film.

So far, the Ranveer Singh starrer has collected 97 crores and now is just 3 crores away from the century mark. That should happen eventually and that too most likely this weekend itself. Yes, the film will enter 100 Crore Club but it needed at least 150 crores, if not 200 crores, in its kitty, in order to gain some sort of traction. One now waits to see how the film does on OTT once it arrives there in six weeks from now.

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources