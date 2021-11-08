Box Office – Akshay Kumar and Rohit Shetty’s Sooryavanshi has an excellent weekend; set to be a huge success

Sooryavanshi has enjoyed an excellent weekend at the box office, what with 77.08 crores coming in. After bringing in 26.29 crores on Friday and 23.85 crores on Saturday, the film grew all over again on Sunday and comfortably surpassed Friday total on Sunday by bringing in 26.94 crores.

When a film releases around Diwali, it is very rare for a film to top the business that it does on Sunday. However, Sooryavanshi has done the unthinkable by growing further, which shows the manner in which the word of mouth has spread so well for the film. Another major reason is that while Friday collections were quite good, it was still the beginning of return of audiences to theatres, and hence it was all about setting the stage. In pre-pandemic era, any film would do its best business on Diwali and then collections would invariably come down.

The film has seen a wide release for itself, though there was scope for more, considering 50% occupancy rule in major states like Maharashtra, Haryana and Madhya Pradesh. Had that not been the case and 100% occupancy would have been allowed, one can expect at least 5 crores more to have been added to the number that has been accumulated so far.

Still, what Sooryavanshi has managed to do so far is nothing short of brilliant as there were more odds against the film than one could have imagined. A lot of things could have gone wrong but Akshay Kumar and Rohit Shetty had conviction in the film and that’s paying off big time now. Of course, in retrospect all things seem to start making a lot of sense, and it’s the ones who make decisions where the onus lies. However, the fact remains that all associated with Sooryavanshi are having the final laugh now and all the deserving accolades are coming their way.

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources