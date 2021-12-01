Box Office – Akshay Kumar’s Sooryavanshi surpasses lifetime of his very own 2.0 (Hindi), aims for 200 Crore Club

He was the antagonist in 2.0 and the film was a superhit in Hindi. Now that he is the protagonist in Sooryvanshi, the film is a superhit all over again, what with the score entering the 190s. Akshay Kumar, the man of all seasons, has set yet another milestone, what with the action entertainer turning out to be the highest grossing Indian film across all languages since the advent of the pandemic in March 2021.

The film currently stands at 190.37 crores and in the process has surpassed the lifetime numbers of 2.0 (Hindi) [189.55 crores] in less than four weeks. Considering the fact that there is some bit of ammunition still left for the film, one can well expect an even higher score for the Rohit Shetty directed affair that is continuing to stay strong even during the weekdays.

This can well be seen from the fact that Monday collections for Sooryavanshi were 64 lakhs and then on Tuesday also the film held on very strong to bring in 62 lakhs more. This has pretty much indicated that more than 50 lakhs each will come on Wednesday and Thursday as well, which means 1 crore more been added to its current total.

Of course, all eyes are on whether the film will eventually enter the 200 Crore Club. Though that looks quite difficult, considering the fact that Tadap releases this Friday, it would be a very interesting ride from here to see how far does Sooryavanshi ultimately do.

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources