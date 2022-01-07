Box Office – Pushpa (Hindi) has a superb third week, is a single horse running from here

With RRR not arriving this Friday and Valimai, Radhe Shyam and Prithviraj getting pushed ahead, there is only one film which will keep audiences engaged till a new film arrives – Pushpa (Hindi). It has a superb third week and is now going to keep bringing in audiences till the time theatres stay open to whatever extent.

The film managed to stay over the 2 crores mark till Thursday as well, which is truly fantastic for any film in its third week, leave aside a dubbed Telugu action drama. From 2.75 crores on Monday to 2.05 crores on Thursday, it has been a rather steady Johnny’s for this Allu Arjun starrer which is a superhit already and could well have easily gained blockbuster status had there been no new wave of pandemic.

What is ironical is that the Hindi version of Pushpa is continuing to stay really strong whereas in the south languages it’s hardly in the running. In fact the original Telugu film has already arrived on OTT and hence it would be interesting to see whether that has any impact on the Hindi theatrical business of the film.

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources