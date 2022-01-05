Box Office – Pushpa (Hindi) is a SUPERHIT, nothing is stopping its brilliant run

Pushpa (Hindi) is continuing to be huge in the weekdays of the third week as well with a very good hold. After the film saw minimal drop on Monday (2.75 crores) when compared to Friday collections of 3.50 crores, Tuesday was super strong too with 2.50 crores coming in.

Now to think of it, more and more curbs, restrictions and closedown of cinemas took place on Tuesday and still the numbers are almost same as Monday. Had that not been the case then most likely the collections would have got only better, which is a remarkable phenomenon. The film is collecting really well and the footfalls are actually more than the combined ones for ‘83 and Spider-Man: No Way Home. Since the Allu Arjun starrer is primarily collecting from the single screens or the low priced multiplexes, it’s a clear reflection on how more and more people are watching this action drama now.

So far, the film has collected 68.19 crores and the 70 crores mark would be surpassed today itself. This was expected to be the total after three weeks so whatever more comes in on Thursday would be an added bonus.

Superhit!

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources