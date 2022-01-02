Box Office – Pushpa (Hindi) is running riot, records best collections after Sooryavanshi and ‘83

Ever since the release of Sooryavanshi, though close to a dozen odd Hindi films have released, the only one to bring on some moolah is ‘83 (though there too costs are an issue). Apart from that Tadap and Antim – The Final Truth managed to cover their investments though collections ranged between 25-40 crores and there wasn’t anywhere a big day per se.

Well, that’s happening now with Pushpa which is simply running riot in the Hindi version. Though it started modestly at 3.33 crores (which too, by the way, was exceeding expectations), what’s happening now is just defying logic. In a totally unprecedented scenario, the film went on to collect a mammoth 6.10 crores and that too on its third Saturday. Even for the biggest of films that open well on Friday, these are quite good numbers and here it’s happening for a dubbed film which started at almost half this number on its first Friday.

As a result, the film has now accumulated 56.69 crores already, which is a tremendous number by all means. Maharashtra at 50% capacity, Delhi theatres been shut, other restrictions in many other states and still, it’s the roar of the Allu Arjun starrer which is. bringing cheers in this New Year.

Fabulous!

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources