Box Office – Salman Khan and Aayush Sharma’s Antim – The Final Truth is turning out to be a success story

With its consistent run at the box office since its Friday release, Antim – The Final Truth is turning out to be a theatrical success story. If the opening weekend saw good growth then the film’s performance since Monday has been promising as well, what with 3.34 crores followed by 2.90 crores on Tuesday. The fall has been minimal between Monday and Tuesday and as a result one can well expect Wednesday and Thursday too to be in 2.25-2.5 crores range.

So far, the Salman Khan and Aayush Sharma starrer has collected 24.74 crores already and hence the first week total of around 29 crores is a given. Considering the fact that these are still post-pandemic times and Maharashtra theatres are playing at only 50% capacity, the Mahesh Manjrekar directed film has done well enough to turn into a success story.

Of course it has to be seen where does the film land up from here since Tadap arrives on the coming Friday. However on the flip side it hasn’t been challenged much by Satyameva Jayate 3 and hence the crucial first week clash has been taken care of. This should allow a lifetime in excess of 40 crores for sure and anything over and above that will be an added bonus for the action drama.

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources