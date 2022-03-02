Box Office – Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Alia Bhatt’s Gangubai Kathiawadi scores in double digits again

By Joginder Tuteja

It has been a very good run so far for Gangubai Kathiawadi, what with a double digit score again on Tuesday. Due to partial holiday of Mahashivratri in some parts of the country, the film managed to have very good collections all over again. While Friday was 10.50 crores, Tuesday was 10.01 crores and that shows how much has the film been liked by the audiences so far.

In fact even Monday was quite good at 8.19 crores and going by the trends it seemed quite apparent that Tuesday would not just grow but score in he vicinity of 10 crores. This is exactly what happened as the Sanjay Leela Bhansali directed film managed to go past that mark and in the process have its five day score stand at 57.32 crores.

Now it has to be seen how do Wednesday and Thursday turn out to be. By the look of things, around 10 crores more should come in these two days and that should allow the overall collections to comfortably go past the 67 crores. From there it would be about keeping the pace on and not just enter the 100 Crore Club but even aim for a bigger haul. Alia Bhatt has a hit in hand and it all boils down to how big does it eventually turn out to be.

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources