Sajid Nadiadwala’s conviction in Ahan Shetty set to pay off with Tadap

2021 is about to come to a closure and thankfully, Bollywood business is back on track. While Sooryavanshi has shown how the coming together of a superstar [Akshay Kumar] with a superhit director [Rohit Shetty] can elevate the box office fortunes in a big way, what is also much awaited is the launch of a star-son [Ahan Shetty] by an enterprising filmmaker [Sajid Nadiadwala] who has one of the best success rates in the business.

No wonder, one patiently awaits the box office reception to Tadap which is set to release on 3rd December. The producer waited quite patiently for the film’s release only in theatres, even though it has been ready for almost a year and there were quite a few tempting offers to bring it on OTT. Despite lucrative offers coming from the top digital streaming channels, Sajid Nadiadwala stuck to his guns as he has always believed in wholesome family entertainment to be enjoyed the best in theatres.

Of course, his films routinely set records on satellite and OTT mediums. This was seen with his last big ticket family outing Housefull 4 as well which has been one of the most watched films on the small screen. However, all of that is after a film has done well in theatres as well, something that was the case with Housefull 4 as well as Baaghi 3. Hence, the idea for Nadiadwala Grandson was to bring on Tadap on OTT and satellite channels only after its hulky hero has been introduced with his towering personality on the big screen with Tara Sutaria.

Such is the kind of equity and respect that he as well as Suniel Shetty have earned over the years that Tadap is arriving solo with no other filmmaker clashing with Ahan’s film. In an industry where there is cut throat competition and dozens of movies have piled up due to no show in theatres for 20 months now, it wouldn’t have been surprising if a big star would have picked up the same date as 3rd December. However that’s not the case with Tadap where a solo release is on the cards and distributors as well as exhibitors are also gung ho about it.

In Tiger, he has already given Bollywood a major hero who also has a triple century to his name in War. Moreover, there are many biggies already in the making, including Sajid’s own Heropanti 2 and of course Vashu Bhagnani’s Ganapath – Chapter One. As for Ahan, it’s all in the wraps currently as the young actor too is keeping all cards close to his chest by not signing (or at least revealing) any new film till the release of Tadap. Sajid Nadiadwala has already set the stage for the young actor to perform and once audiences approve, sky would be the limit.