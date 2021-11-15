Satyameva Jayate 2 following Batla House, Parmanu and Madras Cafe – John Abraham loves to bring on patriotic flavor, deliver hits consistently

There are some actors on whom a uniform comes across as quite natural. John Abraham is one such actor who has played an officer on duty quite a few times already, and is loving every moment of it all. More often than not, he has enacted a no-nonsense part whenever seen in such kind of characterization, and his upcoming release Satyameva Jayate 2 doesn’t seem any different. More so since he is not just donning the uniform of a cop but is also being seen as a politician, vigilante and a farmer no less. This one should be real good fun on 25th November.

Batla House – 99.50 crores

Based on the infamous real life Batla House encounter that had taken place back in 2008 at Delhi, the film saw John Abraham play the part of a senior cop. As DCP Sanjeev Kumar Yadav, he said things as they were, hence lending justification to what really led to the encounter and what indeed happened at the site. The film was a clean hit and missed the century narrowly

Satyameva Jayate – 80.50 crores

Ok, so he wasn’t really a cop in the film. In fact he was a tough guy on loose to achieve a personal mission. However, an all important sequence in the film had him impersonate a cop and that actually turned out to be the best part of this Milap Zaveri directed Bollywood masala affair. Now the actor-director duo is already gearing up for Satyameva Jayate 2 in a few days.

Parmanu – The Story of Pokharan – 65 crores

As IAS officer Ashwat Raina who fights bureaucracy to indeed give shape to India’s nuclear mission, John Abraham excelled in both his roles, that of an actor as well as the producer. There were troubles en route the film’s release but John kept his chin up and ensured that the Parmanu was made well enough to garner both critical acclaim as well as good commercial success.

Madras Café – 42.67 crores

One of his most memorable films, Madras Café is one flick that made many see John Abraham in a different light altogether. As intelligence agent Vikram Singh whose personal life goes into shambles as he addressed the call of duty, John Abraham delivered a bravura performance in this Shoojit Sircar directed film. The film should have been a bigger success than what it was.

Force – 28 crores

As ACP Yashvardhan Singh, John Abraham got into an out and out Bollywood-ish zone with this action drama which was the remake of Tamil flick Kaakha Kaakha. While he impressed in uniform, he also went bare bodied for this high-on-testosterone film with which he won quite some fan base for himself, especially amongst the men folk. The film was a decent success.

Force 2 – 36 crores

After Force, John Abraham decided to reprise the character of ACP Yashvardhan Singh in the film’s sequel. This one was an original film instead of being a remake. The Vipul Shah production released at the time when demonetization had just hit the country, and hence couldn’t quite cover a greater distance in theaters. Buzz has it that John has already started work for Force 3.

Dishoom – 70 crores

An action comedy on the lines of many a film belonging to this genre that comes from Hollywood, Dishoom had John Abraham play a tough cop and his junior Varun Dhawan as the one with a soft heart. A popcorn entertainer where John Abraham played a middle-eastern cop no less, Dishoom was a good success and actually deserves a sequel for itself.

Romeo Akbar Walter – 42 crores

The film released earlier this year and featured John Abraham as a regular guy who gets enrolled as a spy by RAW. A well made dramatic thriller with some dose of action in there as well, Romeo Akbar Walter had John Abraham come up with a good act all over again. As a master of disguises who even ends up wearing a uniform, John Abraham stole the show in the climax.

Wazir – 41 crores

As S.P. Mallick, John Abraham had a special appearance in this Vidhu Vinod Chopra production. As a cop in this dramatic thriller, he did bring on star appeal even though Amitabh Bachchan and Farhan Akhtar led the cast. Even in those few scenes that he featured in, John Abraham did leave an impression.