Starting with Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Kartik Aaryan set to create ‘dhamaka’ with five major films, has 1000 crores riding on him

If not for the pandemic, the promotions could well have kickstarted for Kartik Aryan’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. After all, the original release date for the film is set for 25th March and though there isn’t any change in plans as such so far, it would be a wait-n-watch till early February when the final call would be taken.

For the actor who had created ‘dhamaka’ towards the end of last year with made-for-OTT release Dhamaka, 2022 is set to be eventful year for him, what with Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 as his first major theatrical release since Love Aaj Kal (2020) two years back. The others in fray are Shehzada, Freddy, Captain India and Sajid Nadiadwala’s next. Between these five films, it would suffice to say that the young actor has close to 1000 crores riding on him, if one includes theatrical, OTT, satellite and other rights.

Let’s talk about Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 first. It isn’t just the biggest film that Kartik has done till date, it’s also one of the biggest that Bollywood is coming up in 2022. Sequel to smash hit Bhool Bhulaiyaa, this one has Anees Bazmee at the helm of affairs with Kiara Advani as the leading lady and Tabu in a powerful role. The horror comedy has been mounted on a very big scale and would be presenting Kartik as a complete hero in an out and out commercial set up.

Same holds true for Shehzada which is set to be even bigger, courtesy the fact that the actor would be stepping into the shoes of Allu Arjun in this Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo remake. The original was an all time blockbuster and Allu Arjun has now in fact graduated to being a pan-India star after Pushpa. All eyes would be on how Kartik approaches the entertaining part in this Rohit Dhawan directed film.

Meanwhile he has already gone ahead and completed a rather intimate film, Freddy. Directed by Shashank Ghosh (Veere Di Wedding, Khoobsurat), this one presents Kartik in an altogether different avtar where he would be bringing out a different facet of his acting talent. While one waits for its release date to be announced, rest assured it would be watched by the audiences in the first half of 2022.

Another one of Kartik’s films is Captain India which is set to have an international appeal to it. A biggie that would be abound with VFX and ample patriotic/nationalist elements to it, it should feature good aerial action and drama that will make for a wonderful big screen experience. In a plot based setting, Kartik has already shown with Dhamaka that he has in it to hold the screen and Captain India should be no different.

As for getting into the quintessential lover boy avtar, as was the case in his superhits Luka Chuppi and Pati Patni Aur Woh, there is Sajid Nadiadwala’s next where he gets into a romantic zone. Yet again after Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Kiara Advani would be the leading lady of this film where music has a major part to play. Earlier titled Satyanarayana Ki Katha, the Sameer Vidwans directed film will also go on floors this year and one waits to see if it releases in late 2022 or in 2023.

With so much happening already and a couple of other major announcements expected to be made in due course of time, Kartik Aaryan is indeed looking at compensating for no theatrical release in 2021. While he had Dhamaka on the small screen last year, it’s about time he creates some explosion on the big screen next.

Kartik Aaryan’s upcoming releases

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2

Shehzada

Sajid Nadiadwala’s next

Captain India

Freddy