“14 Phere promises double the entertainment” – Kriti Kharbanda on starting another ‘shaadi’ movie after Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana

It has been a ‘career of weddings’ for Kriti Kharbanda. Her most noticeable role has been that of a woman who runs away from her own wedding, only to woo her man back (Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana). In her last release Taish, she attended the wedding of her fiancé’s younger brother. In last year’s major success Housefull 4, she opted for a ‘swayamvar’ and then some time back she had done a film (Veere Ki Wedding) with her (now) real life love Pulkit Samrat. Wait, she also did Guest Iin London with Kartik Aaryan where she got into a marriage of convenience.

With multiple back to back wedding films, most of those being romcoms, Kriti Kharbanda is indeed the hot favourite when it comes to being a ‘woman-getting-set-for-marriage’. No wonder, her next film is also a wedding romcom and is interestingly titled 14 Phere.

“Well, one thing that I can promise is that there is going to be double the entertainment with 14 phere,” says Kriti Kharbanda, “I remember that when I had been for the audition of the film, I got this terrific ibe that I need to do this film. I was sure that I couldn’t let this one go. This is the reason why I was so happy when I got that offer.”

The film, where she has Vikrant Massey as her co-star, has just gone on floors and is expected to be ready in quick time for an early 2021 release.

“With the film I am sure that I would be able to recreate some feel good moments. There is double the ‘mehnat’ I am putting in and I am sure there would be double the ‘fal’ as well,” smiles Kriti, “It is a fantastic script with a socially relevant message. Vikrant is of course a fabulous actor to work with and then there are also Vinay Pathak and Gauhar khan. These are the people that I love working with.”

One looks forward to all the fun once this Devanshu Singh directed film, which is backed by Zee Studios, arrives in theatres in 2021. More so, as ‘the favourite lady of the weddings’, Kriti, is promising to bring on sunshine all over again.