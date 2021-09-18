Ahan Shetty, Manushi Chillar, Namashi Chakraborty, Sharvari Wagh have their heart beating for the big debut

2020 went down as a rare year when not even a single notable Bollywood debut took place. With theaters shut for a larger part of the year, most of the high profile debuts were moved to 2021. However, the story has pretty much been repeated in 2021 as well where barring Krystle D’Souza [Chehre], no other notable debutant has arrived at the big screen. Meanwhile, a few new films have been announced as well which means there would be a flurry of newcomers aiming to make an impression in Bollywood once theatres reopen.

Meanwhile, these are some of the most hyped debutants who are still patiently waiting for their launch film to eventually arrive at the big screen.

Ahan Shetty – Tadap

It is time for Gen. X to arrive and after Suniel Shetty, it is his son Ahan Shetty who is being launched in Bollywood with Tadap. Remake of South hit RX100, the film is directed by Milan Luthria. What makes the launch of Ahan special is the fact that producer Sajid Nadiadwala had given a break to Suniel Shetty with Waqt Hamara Hai and now it is going to be his turn.

Manushi Chhillar – Prithviraj

Ex-Miss India Manushi Chillar has been waiting for a really long time for her Bollywood debut. She held on patiently before none other than Yash Raj Films decided to bring her on board opposite Akshay Kumar in the magnum opus Prithviraj. Owing to pandemic, the film got pushed. Given the author backed role in the film, Manushi’s long wait should eventually pay off.

Shalini Pandey – Jayeshbhai Jordaar

To be launched by Yash Raj Films opposite Ranveer Singh would be a dream come true for any leading lady, especially if she has a notable part to play as well. Shalini Pandey of Arjun Reddy fame can also be expected to be super excited about her big launch with Jayeshbhai Jordaar. Notwithstanding her OTT debut already in Bamfaad, this is that film that she would be awaiting.

Sharvari Wagh – Bunty aur Babli 2

She has already been seen in the web series The Forgotten Army. Now Sharvari Wagh would be making her Bollywood debit with Bunty aur Babli 2. Given her splitting resemblance to Rani Mukherjee, one can expect that she plays her daughter in the film’s sequel. There were plans for the film to arrive earlier this year but the second wave proved to be a spanner in the plan.

Namashi Chakraborty and Amrin Qureshi – Bad Boy

It has been a while since Bad Boy was announced with Namashi Chakraborty and Amrin Qureshi. Given the fact that Raj Kumar Santoshi is the director, one can expect this one to be a ‘masala’ affair. In fact in mid-2020, the film’s poster and signature theme by Himesh Reshammiya were unveiled as well. Both youngsters are excited to witness their big screen launch.

Shirley Setia – Nikamma

From being a popular singer for the hit songs covers to now a heroine in the making, Shirley Setia has already wrapped up the shoot of Sabbir Khan’s Nikamma where she is paired with Abhimanyu Dasani. While one waits to see her at the big screen, she has already made her film debut with Maska which premiered on Netflix last year. The girl indeed has a spark.

Palak Tiwari – Rosie: The Saffron Chapter

For now, Palak Tiwari is known more as the daughter of popular TV actress, Shweta Tiwari. However, one waits to see how she would do in Prernaa Arora’s Rosie: The Saffron Chapter, a story set in a haunted call center. The petite girl has an author backed role in the film which is based on a true incident in Gurgaon and has been completed already.

Akanksha Singh – Mayday

Though Akanksha Singh has worked in a few films down south and also had a minor role to play in Badrinath Ki Dulhania, her big Bollywood debut would take place with Mayday. The announcement around her presence in Mayday came late last year and what makes it further special for her is the fact that Ajay Devgn not just plays her husband but is also the director.