Ajay Devgn has a roaring line up ahead, set to roar with Applause Entertainment’s Rudra – The Edge Of Darkness

Ajay Devgn has been one of the most consistent around ever since he made his debut with Phool Aur Kaante [1991] three decades back. While last year he delivered his career’s biggest blockbuster Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, as of today he already has multiple films under development, hence further strengthening his positioning at the box office. Moreover, he is also set to make it big in the OTT space. Let’s take a look at his line up ahead.

Rudra – The Edge Of Darkness

This is now set to be the first release for a web series that has been spearheaded by a top superstar. Though Akshay Kumar would be beginning the shoot of The End after announcing it a while ago, Ajay Devgn has already brought Rudra – The Edge Of Darkness on floors. This is by all means the biggest web series ever to be coming out in the OTT space and the ones who are backing it are Applause Entertainment who have pretty much revolutionized the digital space, especially in the last three years.

Maidaan

Ajay Devgn has already resumed shooting for this sports drama that is set in the period era. Made at a grand canvas, the film requires an elaborate shooting plan and hence it was halted in 2020. Now that the situation is far more conducive for the shooting of films, Boney Kapoor produced Maidaan is back on track.

RRR

This magnum opus by SS Rajamouli is a pan-India flick which makes the inclusion of Ajay Devgn all the more exciting. Surprisingly, the makers had announced the same release date as Maidaan. It was in any case practically impossible for two big films with a common superstar to arrive together and now due to the COVID situation, there is no confirmed release plan yet.

Sooryavanshi

The film was slated to release more than a year back but then pandemic resulted in change in plans. Though the Rohit Shetty directed film is spearheaded by Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn has a major part to play since it’s a cop universe in the making with a place each for Singham [Ajay Devgn] and Simmba [Ranveer Singh]. The superstar should make a roaring impact in the film.

Mayday

This one is a biggie in the making. After Shivaay, Ajay Devgn has picked up the role of a director again with Mayday where he also steps in as an actor along with Amitabh Bachchan and his De De Pyaar De co-star Rakul Preet Singh. The shooting of the film is through and given the kind of action-drama-thriller genre, it is pretty much in Ajay Devgn’s alley.

Thank God

A comedy with the kind of entertainment that caters to family audiences, Thank God has Ajay Devgn reunite with director Indra Kumar after Double Dhamaal. In this film, he also works with Sidharth Malhotra for the first time ever, which is a casting coup in itself. Shooting of the film is already underway and if insiders are to be believed, Ajay has a special role in there.

Gangubai Kathiawadi

There was quite a road when Ajay Devgn stepped into Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi. Though Alia Bhatt has the central part to play in the film, Ajay has a pivotal role as well. Though one can’t expect him to feature for a larger duration in the film, rest assured he would make a solid impact for sure.

Chanakya

It has been a while since it was announced that Ajay Devgn would be working with Neeraj Pandey for the first time ever in Chanakya. The film is yet to go on the floors though. Meanwhile, the filmmaker has been busy with 1.5 and then second season of Special Ops. Rest assured, once he is through with these commitments by end of year, it would be time to helm Chanakya.

Golmaal 5

Though the film hasn’t been officially announced, the principle cast of Golmaal franchise had shot together while displaying an open palm, hence indicating that Golmaal 5 is in the anvil. One just waits to see whether this would indeed be Rohit Shetty’s next film after Cirkus, which is complete. Rest assured, the franchise would step into the fifth part definitely.

Singham 3

There has been a long wait for Singham 3 already. Now that the cop universe has been put in place with Sooryavanshi [Akshay Kumar] and Simmba [Ranveer Singh] in the fold, it is time for Singham [Ajay Devgn] to roar with the other two superstars joining him. It now has to be seen whether Rohit Shetty kick-starts Golmaal 5 first or Singham 3 as both are keenly awaited.