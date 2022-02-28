Ajay Devgn set to bring on trademark intensity with his web debut Rudra: The Edge of Darkness

Ajay Devgn is clearly on a roll. Before the pandemic struck, it was his Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior that came close to being a 300 Crore Club entrant and fell just short [280 crores] but not before emerging as a blockbuster. Then there was this long period of silence at theatres and though he did release Bhuj: The Pride of India straight on OTT, big screen appearances followed once theatres started reopening. While last year he had a special appearance in Sooryavanshi, this year he has been seen in a cameo in Gangubai Kathiawadi.

Of course these two films are primarily Akshay Kumar and Alia Bhatt starrers but all said and done, Ajay Devgn is the common name between each of these box office successes. While one waits to see him come back on the big screen again with Runway 34 which has also been directed by him, on the small screen he would be aiming to give a blockbuster start all over again with Rudra: The Edge of Darkness.

The part that Ajay is playing in this web series directed by Rajesh Mapuskar [Ferrari Ki Sawaari] is pretty much in his alley. After all, he is enacting the part of a cop who has a disturbing past and a troubled present. Moreover, there are grey shades to his character as well which steps out in the dead of the night to take on the criminals. The promo conveys unfolding of a dark, intense and mysterious tale, and with the kind of simmering anger that Ajay is known to bring on screen with his expressions and especially eyes, it’s only going to be more exciting.

Produced by Applause Entertainment, Rudra: The Edge of Darkness releases this Friday on Disney + Hotstar.