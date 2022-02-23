Bobby Deol turns into an assasin again after Bichhoo with this Friday release Love Hostel

Back in 2000, at the turn of the millennium, Bobby Deol had emerged as an anti-hero with Bichhoo. The Guddu Dhanoa directed action entertainer was a good success at the box office, as it featured Bobby in the role of a sophisticated assassin.

Circa 2022 and he turns into an out and out ‘desi’ assassin with Love Hostel which has the theme of honor killing. This time around, he is the man hired for the job as he has to hunt down the couple Vikrant Massey and Sanya Malhotra in ‘love hostel’, a safe house provided by the government, and kill them in cold blooded fashion. The promo of the film, which is set to premiere on ZEE5 this Friday, is hard hitting and features Bobby in an out and out raw avtar, something that he hasn’t done before. Also, he has gone through a complete look change.

One waits to see the kind of extent that Bobby brings on villainy here since he has played positive characters right through his career ever since he made his debut with Barsaat. For him to turn into a villain with no redeeming factor altogether would be a complete shift for him, and hence one waits to see how Shah Rukh Khan’s Red Chillies Entertainment has backed him up.

The film is directed by Shanker Raman who has made a fairly entertaining Gurgaon [2016] in the past with Pankaj Tripathi and Akshay Oberoi. This time around he has a bigger budget and a bigger starcast at his disposal, and one waits to see how Love Hostel lights up the screens when it arrives digitally.