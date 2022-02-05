Coming soon – Gehraiyaan is for mature urban audience

This Friday sees the release of Gehraiyaan. This is by far one of the biggest Bollywood films to be arriving straight on OTT, especially when it comes to niche space. While the likes of Laxmii, Coolie No. 1, Shershaah and more have been star led commercial ventures, Gehraiyaan too has a major female superstar Deepika Padukone leading the show, though the film is in a niche zone and is a far more intimate affair.

That’s the core of this Shakun Batra directed film as well, something that producer Karan Johar too has emphasised upon right through the promotion of this Amazon Prime release. The messaging has been clear that the film is for mature audience and in fact it would be relatable more for the urban audience at the major centres.



In the process this also makes it a film which has more of an international appeal and that should benefit Ananya Pandey, Siddhanth Chaturvedi and debutant Dhairya Karwa too who would be catering to the global audience.