Esha Deol joins Ajay Devgn in Applause Entertainment and BBC Studios India’s Rudra – The Edge of Darkness

Returning to the spotlight after a long hiatus, Esha Deol Takhtani is all set to make a grand entry into the digital space with upcoming crime-drama series Rudra – The Edge of Darkness, launching soon only on Disney+ Hotstar VIP. Esha will be reuniting with superstar Ajay Devgn after more than a decade. Rudra – The Edge of Darkness is an engaging dark, gritty crime-drama series that brings together a unique storytelling format and powerful characters, making it a much anticipated web series for fans of thrillers and crime-dramas.

Esha Deol Takhtani said, “I am really happy to collaborate with Applause and BBC Studios for Rudra – The Edge of Darkness on Disney+ Hotstar VIP. As an actor, I believe in working on projects that would let me explore something new and engage me as a viewer as well. This series is a fresh take on the quintessential cop drama, with a grey overtone, something which has not been explored in the Indian context before. With the resounding success of the OTT space, I am charged up for my digital debut with this one and I am looking forward to working with Ajay Devgn after a long time who has been a fantastic co-star to me in many films .”

Sameer Nair, CEO, Applause Entertainment said, “With Esha Deol Takhtani joining the star cast of Rudra – The Edge of Darkness, we are certain that her presence will take the series a notch higher and add more spark to the story. Building on the long-standing relationship with Disney+ Hotstar VIP, we are looking forward to the creation of this remarkable series.

The Hotstar Specials series will soon be going into production and will be shot across iconic locales of Mumbai. Produced by Applause Entertainment in association with BBC Studios India, the series reimagines the iconic globally successful British series – Luther, for Indian audiences.