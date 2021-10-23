Kartik Aaryan promises to excel as an actor, as Dhamaka trailer puts Internet on fire

That’s it. This is the kind of reinvention as an actor that even Kartik Aaryan must have looking for, especially after been vastly successful as a lover boy and a ‘yaaron ka yaar’. The promo of Dhamaka is out and while it is explosive enough to shake the Internet already, what has also caught attention is the manner in which Kartik has totally redefined himself with the Ram Madhwani film.

It is apparent that he has gone through a complete makeover for the film and that is not just in terms of looks (stylish) and attire (business like) but also his body language, facial expressions and mannerisms. While in his superhits like Pyaar Ka Punchnama series, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, Luka Chuppi and Pati Patni aur Woh he has won hearts of youth as well as a family audiences, with Dhamaka he is looking at wooing international audiences with his mature act where it’s not just the city but also his wife who is in the line of fire by a terrorist looking at shaking up the city of Mumbai.

No wonder, the promo of Dhamaka has caught attention amongst one and all, what with the Netflix registering the best numbers ever for a film promo of theirs and that too in such quick time. An edge of the seat affair which promises to shock the viewers on its 19th November premiere, Dhamaka has been set well in the Indian milieu, though it has the kind of subject that should fetch global attention for itself.

So far, things are going perfectly fine for Dhaaka which was shot in record time of just 10 days late last year, with an extensive post production schedule during this year. The right thing for any film is to get the promo right and with Dhamaka doing the trick already, Kartik Aaryan is promising to excel as an actor all over again, albeit in a different light altogether.

This is indeed doing to be a dhamakedaar affair. Pun intended.