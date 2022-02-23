Madhuri Dixit set to shine with Karan Johar’s intriguing dramatic thriller The Fame Game

This Friday sees the release of The Fame Game. Earlier titled Finding Anamika, the web series marks the OTT debut of Madhuri Dixit. Last seen in Total Dhamaal and Kalank back in 2019, the leading lady would now be arriving on the small screen with this Karan Johar production.

Karan Johar has as it is been on a roll with back to back successes like Gunjan Saxena – The Kargil Girl, Shershaah, Meenakshi Sundareshwar and Gehraiyaan. In fact last in the list stays on to be a part of debates and conversations even one week after its release and has been finding huge appreciation from all quarters. Moreover, it is also the top trending film on Amazon Prime.

Now Netflix would be looking at The Fame Game too to achieve the same feat when it arrives on 25th February. The promo has given an impression already that this is going to be an edge of the seat intriguing drama, and with names like Madhuri and Karan Johar coming together, it is only raising further curiosity. The web series is also special since it sees the coming together of Raja ‘jodi’ of Madhuri Dixit and Sanjay Kapoor, which does bring back nostalgia.

Considering the fact that the team is Bejoy Nambiar [Wazir] is at the helm of affairs, one can expect a classy take on affairs when The Fame Game begins to stream.