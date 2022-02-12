Mithya, Bestseller and A Thursday – Thrillers galore on OTT this week

It is going to be a thrilling week ahead on OTT, what with as many as three outings, each of which belongs to the thriller genre. These are Mithya, Bestseller and A Thursday.

Let’s talk about Mithya first. This is yet another web series outing for Huma Qureshi after Maharani. While in the Sony LIV web series she was shown as an uneducated woman who goes on to become a top politician, the ZEE5 release has her play a professor who finds herself embroiled in a different kind of conflict, plagiarism. An absolutely ‘original’ web series in the offering, pun not intended, this mini-series should be picked with glee by those who like their dramaric thrillers to be a simmering immersive affair.

Bestseller is an Amazon Prime release with Arjan Bajwa playing a bestselling author. What’s common between Mithya and Bestseller is that both have a literary conflict as the central element. Coming to Bestseller, it has a lot of firsts, what with Shruti Haasan and Mithun Chakraborty also making their web debut. By the look of things, this Siddharth Malhotra production comes across as a polished thriller that should be fast paced with quite a few twists and turns at regular junctures. Moreover, a good mix of cast members makes it all further exciting.

The hat-trick of thrillers will be completed with A Thursday which, frankly, is seeing a sudden release. Originally meant for theatrical release, this Disney+Hotstar outing has just been announced for release this Friday. The film has Yami Gautam playing a teacher who keeps school students hostage and wants to meet the Prime Minister of the country. This in fact comes across as a cocktail of Jimmy Sheirgill’s Collar Bomb (students as hostage) and Kartik Aaryan’s Dhamaka (demand to meet a top politician) which had released last year.

As always, there are good expectations from these outings and one just hopes that the end result turns out to be equally exciting as well.

Release dates

Bestseller – Amazon Prime – 18th February

Mithya – ZEE5 – 18th February

A Thursday – Disney+Hotstar – 17th February