Mood promo of Kartik Aaryan’s dramatic thriller sets the tone for a big Dhamaka this winter

Now this is as innovative and creative as it gets. While it is a known fact that Dhamaka is set to release this winter on Netflix, filmmaker Ram Madhwani has gone ahead and created a ‘mood promo’ for the film. In the process, it introduces Kartik Aaryan in a never seen before avtar where his real and reel persona are amalgamated in a seamless manner.

In a specially designed cut aimed at bringing audiences closer to the ‘mood’ of the film, the promo features Kartik Aaryan as himself who is trapped in his own house, even as a mysterious voice passes him instructions to play the party of news anchor character Arjun Pathak, and that too in a matter of 45 seconds. There is a tense mood that is built as a baffled Kartik wonders what has really hit him in the dead of the night, even as he changes his hairdo, gets into the right attire and turns into the character while memorising his lines in a jiffy.

Since Dhamaka tells the story of a news anchor who gets embroiled in a deadly game of wits while operating from a newsroom, it was prudent that audiences became familiarised with the character much in advance. The film’s shooting was completed in record time last December itself and ever since then the work is on for the post production to lend a crisp and an edge of the seat narrative. Now that the team is ready with the final cut, Kartik Aaryan is already gearing up to create some ‘dhamaka’ when the film arrives on Netflix this winter.

Stay tuned for the official release date announcement next along with the official promo.