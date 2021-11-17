Predictions – Kartik Aaryan’s Dhamaka expected to take the biggest start for a Hindi film on Netflix

Though during last 20 months quite a few big stars have seen their films premiere across various OTT channels, these were the ones that were originally designed for theatrical release. Whether it Netfix, Amazon Prime, Disney+Hotstar or ZEE5, more than 30 odd films were streamed straight on these channels. As a matter of fact it won’t be wrong to say that OTT turned out to be savior for the film industry since without these, it would have been an unfathomable situation for various movies as bank interests would have piled up in 20 months.

However, this was also the time when one major original film was designed straight for an OTT channel, and that too with a major star at the helm of affairs. Kartik Aaryan green-lighted dhamaka for Netflix last year at the peak of first wave of the pandemic and when situation eased out a bit, he went ahead and shot for it in 10 days flat in December. Director Ram Madhvani then continued with extensive post production and now the film is ready to be released this Friday.

Rest assured, the film is set to take a major start on the OTT platform and one can expect it to trend at No. 1 right at the onset. The true benchmark would to be to see that for how many days does it happen in continuation for the Kartik Aaryan starrer and in how many countries. Over the last couple of years, some of the biggest successes on OTT have been Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, Mimi, Haseen Dillruba and recent release Meenakshi Sundareshwar. Even Pagglait, Sardar Ka Grandson and The Girl on The Train have trended well for their time.

However, by the look of things, it appears that Dhamaka would most definitely take the biggest start amongst these all, especially since Kartik Aaryan is the poster boy here. Of course there are many movies in the aforementioned list which went on to be truly remarkable, especially due to love from the family audiences. The ones that made the most impression are Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl and Mimi. Hence, it would be interesting to see that whether Dhamaka, which deals with terrorism, will go past these films in the long run as well.

While one waits for that to happen, rest assured it would be an exciting Friday for sure with yet another biggie after Sooryavanshi to be presented to audiences, albeit on an OTT platform.