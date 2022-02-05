Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi trailer brings back cheer to audiences and cinemas

It’s very rare and monumental when a trailer of a film binds together all the people to celebrate one of the biggest cinematic experiences of this year. A few of the trailers can break all barriers to engulf the whole audience, Gangubai Kathiawadi has left the industry and viewers wanting for more.

Twenty four hours into the release of the trailer, it has already made its mark in the hearts of the audiences and the excitement of the fans has truly made it one of the most anticipated films this year.

Marking the 25th year of Sanjay Leela Bhansali and his 10th directorial film, cinema owners across the nation joined hands to showcase his trailer across many cities to the fans.

Exhibitors and distributors have faith and trust in Sanjay Leela Bhansali whose film will fasten the recovery process and bring the cinema exhibition industry back on track. A grand trailer screening hosted by Sanjay Leela Bhansali and producer Dr. Jayantilal Gada was held with prominent presence from the exhibitors, distributors and theatre owners. Also present were actors Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn.

For the first time ever audiences get to see powerhouses Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt create magic on the silver screen together.

Gangubai Kathiawadi marks the first big Hindi release of 2022 and theatres are indeed looking forward to welcoming the crowds back to the world of movies.

Produced by Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Dr. Jayantilal Gada (Pen Studios), the film is all set to release theatrically on 25th February, 2022.