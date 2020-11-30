Scam 1992 now woos South audience, blockbuster show now available in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada

As is the saying, nothing succeeds like success. Buoyed by the blockbuster response that Scam 1992 has been enjoying ever since its release, the makers of the web series have decided to woo audiences in South as well. While the Hansal Mehta directed series has been seeing unprecedented response while streaming in Hindi on Sony LIV currently, it would now also be available in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.

Applause Entertainment, the makers of the show, are going all out to ensure that the Pratik Gandhi led web series finds audiences across demographics. While nationally there are further eyeballs that Scam 1992 would generate from this major move, even internationally the show is expected to cross waters in a major way, just like what another crime drama with a strong humane connect, Narcos, did when it made its presence felt outside its country of origin.

Informs our source from Sony LIV, “This development is in alignment with SonyLIV’s brand promise of curating an expansive content catalogue across languages and emerge as a go to destination for digital content.”

This isn’t all as the entire catalogue of Applause Entertainment, which is currently streaming on Sony LIV, is being dubbed in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.

“It has been an excellent collaboration so far and we are thrilled to bring out other titles as well beyond just Hindi,” our source from Sameer Nair led Applause Entertainment informs, “Our Avrodh: The Siege Within, Your Honor and Undekhi have also done wonderfully well on Sony LIV. Each of these would be seen and heard in the dubbed versions as well to cater to South audiences.”

With this development, Scam 1992 has indeed turned out to be trailblazing indeed in ways more than one. No wonder, all associated with the web series can well be expected to be grinning from ear to ear.