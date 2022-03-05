Sunny Leone is back in & as Vikram Bhatt’s Anamika

It was back in 2017 when Sunny Leone had done a full-fledged role in a Bollywood film, Tera Intezaar, which sunk without a trace. This is the same year in which she did the biggest chartbuster of her career, ‘Laila’ for Shah Rukh Khan’s Raees. Post that she was seen in some song-n-dance appearance but a feature film was awaited. In fact she was seen in Bullets last year which was a long delayed film released as a web series. Now she would be seen in Anamika, which is a fresh project done by her that will be streamed as a series.

What makes it special is the fact that it’s a comeback for her with the Bhatts with Vikram Bhatt directing her. When she started her career in Bollywood, it was with Pooja Bhatt’s Jism 2 and now it’s Anamika, which belongs to an altogether different genre. While Jism 2 was an erotic drama, Anamika is a spy thriller where Sunny plays an agent gone rogue. There are people after her, be it Rahul Dev, who plays a cop, or Samir Soni, who seems to be stepping into a businessman avtar yet again. Then there is Sonnalli Seygall as well in a key role.

By the look of things, this one should be a popcorn affair with a fast paced narrative to it which should keep the entertainment quotient on. While Sunny has been seen in particular kind of roles at the beginning of her career, most notably Jism 2, Ragini MMS, Ek Paheli Leela and Jackpot to name a few, this one should be a completely different affair for her. Also, Vikram Bhatt has directed numerous successful films in the past and has explored multiple genres, be it drama, horror, romance and even comedy. With this being a thriller, it promises to be good fun.

Anamika releases as a web series this Friday on MX Player.