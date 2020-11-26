Varun Dhawan’s Coolie No. 1 generates excitement, Amazon Prime set up huge plans for its Christmas release

Finally, a big budget feel good out and out family entertainer is set to arrive this year. With no major theatrical release since April this year, there has been a drought of big screen entertainment. Even on the small screen (read, OTT), while there have been 20-25 films that have arrived, an out and out family entertainer which provides dollops of laughter has been missing. Laxmmi was of course big but then it was in a horror-comedy genre. However, things look quite bright before the year comes to a close, what with Coolie No. 1 set for a major arrival this Christmas.

Informs our source, “The trailer launch of the much awaited biggie takes place in a couple of days from now (Saturday). It is going to be something truly splendid. The entire team at Amazon is mighty excited already because David Dhawan has come up with a rollicking remake of his original Coolie No. 1 that starred Govinda. This time, with son Varun Dhawan leading the show, the filmmaker has taken the entertainment quotient many notches higher. It is gonna be a laugh-a-second promo that has been cut.”

No wonder, even Amazon Prime has upped the ante for the film and are set to close the year with a bang, by ensuring that Coolie No. 1 turns out to be the most talked about film the entire December, and then spill well into the New Year as well.

“As it is, 2020 has been such a depressing year for industry as well as cinegoers. The need of the hour is to spread smiles and laughters for everyone to keep out of the gloom,” our source continues, “Bhagnanis at Pooja Entertainment have made a quality product that would have been befitting for a huge bug screen release. To give the film full credit and acknowledgment for what it stands for, even Amazon Prime is playing on the front foot. They have assigned the kind of marketing budget to Coolie No. 1 which is unheard of, especially when it comes to an OTT release.”

No wonder, several initiatives have already been put together for the whole month of December and Varun Dhawan as well as Sara Ali Khan have been requested to keep their date diaries open in order to immerse themselves completely into the promotion of the film. Rest assured, the film is expected to generate the kind of hype and gain all around visibility like never before.

All we really hope for is that all of this turns out to be worthy indeed!