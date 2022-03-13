Vidya Balan and Shefali Shah’s Holi release Jalsa promises to be a hard hitting drama this Friday

Is this going to be yet another film that will open a can of worms? Well, this could well be the case with this Friday release Jalsa which has powerhouse performers Vidya Balan and Shefali Shah coming together. The duo has never been seen together in a film that further makes Jalsa exciting since excellent performances are guaranteed.

The subject too is the kind that promises a hard hitting drama in the offering. An accident occurs and the two women find themselves on the crossroads as they try to unravel the truth. A kind of story that could well merge fact with fiction, even as you end up recalling newspaper headlines and media coverage of such happenings, Jalsa could well lead to conversations and debates.

This is the third straight OTT outing for Vidya Balan with producer Vikram Malhotra, as together they have delivered a film each for Amazon Prime during the last couple of years. While in 2020 they made Shakuntala Devi, in 2021 it was time for Sherni. Now comes Jalsa and the actress-producer duo could well be aiming to score a hat-trick. Even for Shefali Shah this is an altogether distinct outing as in the web series Delhi Crimes she played a cop while in this year’s release Human she played a doctor. Now she plays a victim from the lower strata of society.

The film is directed by Suresh Triveni with whom Vidya Balan has already delivered a box office success in the form of Tumhari Sulu. In fact Manav Kaul, who played her husband in the film, returns too with Jalsa. Though one could well have looked forward to the big screen release of Jalsa since it gives No One Killed Jessica vibes, for now it’s a digital arrival for the film on 18th March. Considering the fact that Holi falls on this day, one can expect family audiences to catch on the film at home owing to a national holiday.