Waluscha De Sousa set shower her magic in a music single by Tips and Prerna V Arora

Waluscha De Sousa, a much-known face of the Bollywood industry, will be setting a mark yet again in her upcoming music single which will be released by Tips, Prerna V Arora and Reshabh D Saraf on 18th December. It is a special dance number choreographed by Piyush-Shazia.

As per Waluscha, “Today was the last day of shooting for our music single. I am waiting for the release and super excited to share it with the audience.“

Adds Mr. Kumar Taurani from Tips, “It was an alluring shooting experience with Waluscha De Sousa and a great collaboration with Prerna V Arora and Reshabh D Saraf. Prerna is creatively talented and a good producer. We will be announcing more projects in the future indeed very soon.”

Adds Prerna, “I am grateful to Kumarji for this wonderful collaboration. He is adding strength in my work and vision to create something spectacular for the audience.It has been a delight and wonderful experience working with Waluscha, she is beautiful and extremely talented. I am happy with my co-producers Reshabh D Saraf and Salman Shaikh as well who worked hand in hand with me towards bringing out this incredible song.”

The actress has recently been seen in the hit thriller show, Crackdown, which was her first OTT outing. Her role in the series established her as an actress to watch out for, following which the second instalment of the show was announced. That’s not all, solidifying her position as a talented actress, she was seen performing the traditional dance of Lavani in the Salman Khan starrer Antim and now is gearing up for Abbas Mustan’s project, Penthouse!

What’s more, after hosting the popular reality shows of Nach Baliye and Indian Pro Music League with panache, Waluscha is now all set to mesmerize the audience with her new music single.

The song releases on 18th December and is going to set the floor on fire for sure.