5 Must-Watch Films of Legendary Raaj Kumar as We Celebrate His Legacy on His Death Anniversary

Raaj Kumar, born Kulbhushan Pandit, was one of Indian cinema’s most distinctive and iconic actors. Starting his film career in the early 1950s, he quickly rose to fame with powerful roles in classics like Mother India (1957), Waqt (1965), Neel Kamal (1968), and Pakeezah (1972). His role as Brigadier Suryadev Singh in the patriotic action film Tirangaa (1993) remains a fan favourite. On the death anniversary of legendary actor Raaj Kumar, we remember the man who mesmerized audiences with his unique dialogue delivery, magnetic screen presence, and unforgettable performances. Known for his powerful baritone and iconic one-liners, Raaj Kumar left behind a cinematic legacy that continues to inspire generations. Here are five must-watch films that showcase the brilliance of this evergreen star:

1. Mother India (1957)

One of Indian cinema’s most iconic films, Mother India saw Raaj Kumar in a brief yet impactful role as Radha’s husband, Sukhi. Though the film primarily focuses on Nargis’ character, Raaj Kumar’s presence in this Oscar-nominated classic adds emotional depth to the story. It was one of his early roles that helped establish him in the industry.

2. Waqt (1965)

Directed by Yash Chopra, this multi-starrer was a blockbuster that beautifully explored themes of destiny and family. Raaj Kumar delivered a standout performance as the brooding and intense Raja. His iconic dialogue — “Chinai Seth, jinke ghar sheeshe ke hote hain, woh dusron par pathar nahi phenka karte” — remains etched in Bollywood history.

3. Neel Kamal (1968)

In this supernatural drama, Raaj Kumar played the tragic role of Chitrasen, a spirit longing for his lost love. His haunting portrayal and poetic dialogue delivery made this one of his most memorable performances. Neel Kamal beautifully blends romance and reincarnation, and Raaj Kumar brings a magnetic intensity to his character.

4. Pakeezah (1972)

Pakeezah is a timeless classic remembered for its music, visual grandeur, and performances. As Salim, the nobleman who falls in love with a courtesan, Raaj Kumar gave a subtle, graceful performance that balanced elegance with emotion. His poetic dialogues and chemistry with Meena Kumari remain iconic.

5. Tirangaa (1993)

One of his final films, Tirangaa became a cult classic thanks in large part to Raaj Kumar’s fiery portrayal of a patriotic army officer. With his trademark swagger and hard-hitting dialogues, he gave a rousing performance that resonated with audiences. The film became a massive hit and introduced a whole new generation to his cinematic style.

Raaj Kumar was not just an actor — he was a phenomenon. His ability to command attention with minimal effort and his unforgettable lines have made him a legend in Indian cinema. These five films offer a glimpse into his range and charisma, reminding us why he remains immortal in the hearts of film lovers. As we remember Raaj Kumar today, his voice, his style, and his timeless legacy continue to echo across generations.