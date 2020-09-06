After Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora is also infected with corona

After actor Arjun Kapoor became infected with corona, now his girlfriend and actress Malaika Arora is also reported to be infected with corona. Malaika’s sister Amrita Arora told the Times of India. Not long ago, Arjun wrote a post on Instagram informing that he was infected with corona.

There were reports of 7 to 8 people getting corona positive from Malaika’s show ‘India’s Best Dancers’ set. Malaika has been shooting the show for a long time. Fans on social media are praying for his speedy recovery.

Arjun Kapoor wrote on his Instagram, ‘It is my job to inform you that my corona virus test has turned positive. I feel fine right now and I have mild symptoms. On the advice of doctors and officials, I have quarantined myself home. I thank you in advance for your support and I will keep you all updated about my health in the days to come. These are extraordinary and unprecedented times and I have faith that all of humanity will overcome this virus. Much love, Arjun.”