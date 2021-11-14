Bareilly Ki Barfi and Fanney Khan actress Swati Semwal rises with Akkad Bakkad Rafu Chakkar, gains applause for her performance

With the advent of OTT platforms especially in the last couple of years, quite a few names have found some well deserved prominence. If theatrical releases primarily plastered only the stars and the superstars on the posters, digital releases have ensured a level playing field for one and all. One such actress who is excited to finally get her due is Swati Semwal.

While she played prominent roles in light hearted entertainers like Bareilly Ki Barfi and Fanney Khan, what she waited for was the kind of acclaim that made people recognize her by face and put the name behind that as well. After all, acting opposite Rajkummar Rao in both these films did give Swati Semwal the kind of platform from where she could rise and shine. This in fact did work in her favor, especially with Bareilly Ki Barfi which was a hit. Persistence and perseverance worked for her and this is when Akkad Bakkad Rafu Chakkar happened.

“Somewhere deep down the corner of your heart, you know that good things will eventually happen,” says Swati, who is one of the leads in Akkad Bakkad Rafu Chakkar which is inspired by banking scams that had made headlines a few years back, “I was happy with the fact that I was making inroads into the world of films. People were noticing me. I was giving auditions and gaining all the experience of different kind of characters that I wanted to play. And then came the big moment when (late) Raj Kaushal felt that I was the right person for his web series.”

As it turned out, while the web series was thrilling enough with loads of drama as well, especially with a bunch of youngsters coming together who opened a fake bank, what further worked in favor of Swati was the fact that a big OTT platform like Amazon Prime picked up Akkad Bakkad Rafu Chakkar.

“When a web series of yours gets streamed across the globe, it is indeed a high,” gleams Swati with joy, “There was so much of support that always came my way from my family and friends right from the time I wanted to explore showbiz. They were appreciative of what I was doing in films like Bareilly Ki Barfi and Fanney Khan, and even a few others that I did. However, there was this thing somewhere at the corner of my heart that I wanted to do something really big which made them all even prouder; something they could truly point at.”

This is now happening indeed for Swati as the web series is playing since 3rd November, what with more and more people noticing her. While a start has indeed been made in the big arena for Swati Semwal, a lot more is there in the offering. The next few months are going to be all the more exciting for the young woman as she would be seen in Demons directed by Rohit Mittal and a web series with Mohd. Zeeshan Ayub. The big one though is a another web series that is produced by none other than Zoya Akhtar and Excel Entertainment.

“I couldn’t be happier, but then I want to be even busier. After all, can’t settle for anything lesser from this point,” signs off Swati with a smile.