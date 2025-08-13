Birthday Special: 10 Iconic Bollywood Films of Sridevi That Defined Her Legacy

Today marks the birth anniversary of Sridevi, one of Indian cinema’s most celebrated and versatile actresses. With a career spanning over five decades and more than 300 films in multiple languages, she mesmerised audiences with her effortless acting, magnetic screen presence, and unmatched versatility. On this special day, we revisit ten of her most memorable Bollywood films that continue to inspire generations of cinephiles.

1. Mr. India (1987)

Arguably one of Sridevi’s most popular films, Mr. India showcased her in the unforgettable role of Seema, a feisty journalist. From her impeccable comic timing to the iconic “Hawa Hawai” song, she proved she could blend glamour, humour, and charisma like no one else. One of the highest-grossing films of 1987, Mr. India also featured Anil Kapoor and Amrish Puri in lead roles. Blending science fiction, romance, comedy, and action, it is a must-watch film for all Sridevi fans.

2. Chandni (1989)

Yash Chopra’s romantic drama cemented Sridevi’s status as the ultimate Bollywood diva. Her portrayal of Chandni, full of innocence and charm, was brought to life with breathtaking costumes, soulful songs, and her emotive performance. A superhit of its time, Chandni was a massive commercial success and one of the highest-grossing films of 1989.

3. ChaalBaaz (1989)

Released in the same year as Chandni, ChaalBaaz was another major hit at the box office. In this double role, Sridevi played twin sisters—one shy and submissive, the other bold and street-smart—with flawless comic timing and emotional depth. The film earned her a Filmfare Award for Best Actress.

4. Sadma (1983)

One of her most critically acclaimed performances, Sadma told the heartbreaking story of a woman regressed to childhood after an accident. Sridevi’s tender, nuanced portrayal opposite Kamal Haasan remains etched in India. cinema history. While Sadma was only moderately successful at the box office, it achieved cult status over the years due to its emotionally charged performances and unforgettable climax.

5. Lamhe (1991)

Another Yash Chopra classic, Lamhe featured Sridevi in a challenging double role, portraying both mother and daughter. The film was ahead of its time, and her performance earned widespread praise for its emotional range. Though Lamhe had an underwhelming domestic run due to its unconventional storyline, it was a huge commercial success overseas and is today regarded as one of Yash Chopra’s finest works, with Sridevi in top form.

6. English Vinglish (2012)

Marking her grand comeback after 15 years, Sridevi played Shashi, a homemaker who sets out to learn English and, in the process, rediscovers her self-worth. The film received global acclaim, reaffirming her as a powerhouse performer. English Vinglish was a sleeper hit in India and a major success internationally, especially in Japan, Hong Kong, and the Middle East. It grossed over ₹120 crore worldwide, proving her timeless appeal.

7. Judaai (1997)

In this family drama, she played a woman driven by greed who later redeems herself. Balancing shades of comedy, drama, and emotion, Sridevi delivered yet another layered performance before taking her long hiatus from films. A box office hit, Judaai attracted audiences with its emotional storyline and star-studded cast.

8. Khuda Gawah (1992)

A sweeping epic set across India and Afghanistan, this film saw Sridevi in yet another double role, opposite Amitabh Bachchan. Her regal presence and commanding performance were highlights of the movie. Among the top-grossing films of 1992, Khuda Gawah was a grand commercial success in India and abroad. It was particularly celebrated for its lavish production and Sridevi’s powerful double role.

9. Gumrah (1993)

In this intense thriller, Sridevi played a singer wrongfully imprisoned abroad. She brought grit and vulnerability to the role, making the audience root for her character’s fight for justice. A hit thriller of the early ’90s, Gumrah performed well at the box office and was appreciated for its gripping storyline. Sridevi’s intense portrayal helped drive its success.

10. Himmatwala (1983)

A masala entertainer that cemented her Bollywood stardom, Himmatwala paired her with Jeetendra and gave the audience the superhit song “Naino Mein Sapna.” It showcased her vibrant energy and dance prowess. A runaway blockbuster, Himmatwala was one of the biggest hits of 1983 and catapulted Sridevi to stardom in Bollywood. Its songs and her energetic screen presence became a rage across the country.

From comedy to tragedy, romance to thrillers, Sridevi mastered every genre with equal brilliance. Her films remain timeless, and her legacy continues to influence actors and filmmakers alike. On her birth anniversary, we celebrate not just the star she was, but the legend she will always be.