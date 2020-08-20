“Bollywood is Star Kids’ Family Business”; Prachi Desai’s criticism of dynasticism

In the wake of the Sushant Singh Rajput death case, voices are currently being raised against dynasticism in Bollywood. Many Star Kids are being criticized through social media. Dislike is pouring in on his upcoming films. Meanwhile, actress Prachi Desai has also targeted the dynasty. She says Bollywood is a family business.

A throwback video of Prachi Desai is currently under discussion. In this video, she is seen criticizing dynasticism in Bollywood. “This industry is not coming out of Star Kids. It’s totally a family business. These congregations live in Mumbai. Their children become stars, then their children come and they also become stars. And it’s an ongoing process. ” That’s what she said in this video.

Prachi Desai is a renowned actress. She made her silver screen debut in the 2006 series Kasam Se. After that, she acted in some series like ‘Jhalak Dikhlaja’, ‘CID’, ‘Nagin’. She came to the limelight with the series ‘Kasauti Zindagi Ki’. Meanwhile, she made her film debut in Farhan Akhtar’s ‘Rock On’. She later acted in a few films like ‘Life Partner’, ‘Teri Meri Kahani’, ‘Policegiri’ and ‘Rock On 2’.