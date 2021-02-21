Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan welcome their bundle of joy

Celebrity couple Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan just welcomed their bundle of joy! Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan welcomed their baby boy at 9 am today.

Though the couple hasn’t made any official announcement yet, in a statement to PTI, Kareena’s father Randhir Kapoor revealed the news of her giving birth to a baby boy. This is the second time Kareena and Saif have become parents. The couple had first turned parents in 2016, with the birth of their son Taimur Ali Khan.

Congratulations are in order as Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan welcomed their baby boy. The couple, who announced that they were expecting their second baby last year, welcomed their baby this morning. As family and friends congratulated Kareena and Saif, Twitter debuted new Taimur Ali Khan memes on the occasion.

CELEBRITIES WISHES KAREENA AND SAIF IN DIFFERENT WAYS.

Congratulations to my dearest #KareenaKapoorKhan and fabulous #SaifAliKhan — Manish Malhotra (@ManishMalhotra) February 21, 2021

Heartiest congratulations from me n all of us at @MuktaArtsLtd to dear kareena n saif for arrival of blessed baby boy adding glorious smile to every one.



My Special love n blessings @KareenaK_Khan @SaifOnline

With lots of love ❤️👍 — Subhash Ghai (@SubhashGhai1) February 21, 2021