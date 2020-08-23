Controversial remarks on actress Sonakshi Sinha; 27-year-old arrested from Aurangabad

A number of Bollywood actors have been trolled since the actor Sushant Singh Rajput suicide case and a 27-year-old man from Aurangabad has been arrested for making controversial remarks on actress Sonakshi Sinha. Mumbai Cyber ​​Police took this action after Sonakshi Sinha lodged a complaint.

Over the last few days, some actors have been trolled by the dynasty in Bollywood. This included Sonakshi Sinha. Therefore, Sonakshi had closed the comment section on Instagram. She reopened this section a few days ago. It was also appealed not to use offensive words while doing this.

Actress Sonakshi Sinha shared a video about women’s safety with the hashtag ‘Now Just Prompt Action Against Harassers’. She carried out a special campaign. However, Shashikant Jadhav from Aurangabad made a controversial comment on this video. The young man also used offensive language about other artists while commenting.

Sonakshi Sinha had lodged a complaint with the Maharashtra Cyber ​​Police on August 8. The Cyber ​​Crime Branch of Mumbai Police took serious note of this and took action in the case. The youth was charged under the Prevention of Sexual Offenses and Misuse of Information Technology

A 27-year-old man from Maharashtra's Aurangabad arrested for posting abusive comments on actor Sonakshi Sinha's social media account: Cyber Crime Branch Mumbai — ANI (@ANI) August 21, 2020

During the interrogation, it was revealed that the young man was from Aurangabad. Cyber ​​Crime Branch Police later arrested Shashikant Jadhav. He lives in Tulji Nagar, Aurangabad. The youth was produced before the court by the police and was remanded in judicial custody.

