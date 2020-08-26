Emraan Hashmi to appear in Balwinder Singh Juneja’s comedy film ‘Sub First Class’

Actor Emraan Hashmi is going to appear in director Balwinder Singh Juneja’s comedy film ‘Sub First Class’. Emraan has previously worked in comedy films like ‘Dil To Bachcha Hai Ji’ and ‘Ghanachakkar’.

Emraan Hashmi said that this film is a fun but sensitive story of a common man, struggling to fulfill his needs. 41-year-old Emraan said, ‘Balwinder’s screenplay is very funny but there is a pause in it. I have never done this kind of work before and as soon as I read the script, I said yes to it.

Balwinder has previously written the screenplay of Taapsee Pannu-Bhoomi Pednekar starrer ‘Sand Ki Aankh’ and Anees Bazmee’s multi-starrer film ‘Mubarakan’. ‘Sub First Class’ is his second film as a director. Recently, Randeep Hooda and Ileana D’Cruz’s film ‘Unfair and Lovely’ being made under his direction was announced.

After this, Emraan will be seen in the film ‘Mumbai Saga’ and the thriller film ‘Face’, which are set on a criminal background. The release of both these films has been postponed due to the corona virus epidemic.