FLESH Trailer: Swara Bhaskar to unravel the mystery of human trafficking

Sending User Review 0 ( 0 votes)

Actress Swara Bhaskar, who left a special impression on the audience with her energetic acting, is now coming to the audience with a new web series. The name of this upcoming series is ‘Flesh’. This is a crime mystery series. The trailer for the series is currently circulating on social media.

The story of the ‘Flesh’ series is based on human trafficking in the name of employment. A young woman is abducted. The case of this young woman falls into the hands of a female police officer named Radha Nautiyal. Radha Nautiyal is portrayed by Swara Bhaskar.

Radha’s efforts to find this young lady will be shown in this series. Apart from Swara Bhaskar, many powerful actors like Akshay Oberoi, Yudhisthira, Vidya Malwade, Mahima Makwana will be seen in the series. The series will air on August 21 on the OTT platform Eros Now.