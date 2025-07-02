From Bollywood to Kollywood: 4 Ayushmann Khurrana Films Remade in Tamil

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana needs no introduction. He has carved a niche for himself in Hindi cinema with his choice of bold, unconventional, and socially relevant films. His unique filmography has not only resonated with Hindi-speaking audiences but has also inspired filmmakers across regional industries to adapt his stories for their own audiences. Over the years, several of his critically and commercially acclaimed movies have been remade in Tamil, retaining the core essence while catering to a new cultural sensibility. Here is a look at Ayushmann Khurrana’s four Bollywood films that have been remade in Tamil:

1. Vicky Donor → Dharala Prabhu (2020)

Original Release: 2012

Tamil Remake Cast: Harish Kalyan, Tanya Hope, Vivekh

Ayushmann’s breakout film Vicky Donor, a light-hearted yet taboo-breaking story about sperm donation, found its Tamil counterpart in Dharala Prabhu. The remake retained the core theme while adapting it with local humour and emotional beats that resonated with Tamil audiences. Harish Kalyan stepped into Ayushmann’s shoes, while veteran actor Vivekh’s role as the quirky doctor added a refreshing regional flavour to the narrative.

2. Andhadhun → Andhagan (2024)

Original Release: 2018

Tamil Remake Cast: Prashanth, Karthik, Simran, Priya Anand

The black comedy thriller Andhadhun was a massive hit and critically acclaimed for its unpredictable plot and Ayushmann’s riveting performance as a blind pianist. The Tamil remake, Andhagan, took its time to release but finally hit the screens in 2024. With Prashanth leading the cast, the film retained the original’s suspenseful twists and layered storytelling, offering Tamil audiences a gripping cinematic experience.

3. Badhaai Ho → Veetla Vishesham (2022)

Original Release: 2018

Tamil Remake Cast: RJ Balaji, Sathyaraj, Urvashi, Aparna Balamurali

Badhaai Ho, a heartwarming comedy-drama about a middle-aged couple’s unexpected pregnancy, was remade in Tamil as Veetla Vishesham. RJ Balaji not only starred in the remake but also co-directed it. The film beautifully adapted the narrative for Tamil sensibilities, striking the right balance between humour and family emotion, much like the original.

4. Article 15 → Nenjuku Needhi (2022)

Original Release: 2019

Tamil Remake Cast: Udhayanidhi Stalin

Inspired by real-life events and constitutional ideals, Article 15 tackled caste discrimination and systemic injustice head-on. The Tamil version, Nenjuku Needhi, saw Udhayanidhi Stalin take on Ayushmann’s role as a morally upright IPS officer. The film preserved the powerful message of the original while making necessary cultural adjustments to reflect the social realities of Tamil Nadu.