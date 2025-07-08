From Dhadak 2 to War 2, Much-Anticipated Bollywood Sequels Releasing in the Second Half of 2025

After Raid 2 and Housefull 5 rocked the box office in the first half of 2025 and Metro… In Dino continues to strike an emotional chord with audiences, the second half of the year promises to be just as exciting — if not more. From intense action to rib-tickling comedy and soulful romance, here is a look at the big-ticket Bollywood sequels ready to set the screen ablaze.

1. Son of Sardaar 2

Release Date: July 25, 2025

Ajay Devgn returns with his trademark swagger in this sequel to the 2012 action-comedy Son of Sardaar. Expect more quirky one-liners, full-blown action, and a hearty dose of desi Punjabiyat. With a new storyline and more flamboyant characters, Son of Sardar 2 is all set to bring back massy entertainment with a bang. In addition to Ajay Devgn, Son of Sardaar also stars Mrunal Thakur, Ravi Kishan, and Sanjay Mishra in important roles.

2. Dhadak 2

Release Date: August 1, 2025

A spiritual sequel rather than a direct continuation to Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter’s Dhadak, Dhadak 2 introduces a fresh pair of young lovers caught in the whirlwind of societal boundaries. Fronted by Triptii Dimri and Siddhant Chaturvedi and backed by Dharma Productions, the film promises to be an emotional rollercoaster wrapped in a hauntingly beautiful soundtrack — just like its predecessor.

3. War 2

Release Date: August 14, 2025

YRF Spy Universe’s next chapter is finally here! After the roaring success of War, the sequel raises the stakes with Hrithik Roshan returning as Kabir and Telugu superstar Jr. NTR joining the cast. Directed by Ayan Mukerji, War 2 is expected to be a massive action spectacle timed perfectly for Independence Day weekend. The actioner also stars Kiara Advani in the lead roles.

4. Baaghi 4

Release Date: September 5, 2025

Tiger Shroff dons the rebel’s avatar once again in the fourth installment of the Baaghi franchise. Known for its high-octane stunts and gravity-defying action, Baaghi 4 is set to up the ante with a bigger mission and even more jaw-dropping choreography. Apart from Tiger Shroff, the film also stars Sonam Bajwa and marks former Miss Universe Harnaaz Sandhu’s debut in Bollywood.

5. Jolly LLB 3

Release Date: September 19, 2025

Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi are finally coming together in this legal dramedy showdown that fans have been eagerly waiting for. With a satirical take on the Indian judicial system, Jolly LLB 3 is expected to be both hilarious and hard-hitting — a courtroom clash of the Jollys like never before.

6. De De Pyaar De 2

Release Date: November 14, 2025

Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh return in this much-loved romantic comedy franchise that takes a humorous look at modern relationships and generational love gaps. With fresh twists, new characters, and plenty of laughs, De De Pyaar De 2 is poised to charm audiences once again this Diwali season.