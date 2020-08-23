“If you are a fan of action heroes, then you must watch this movie”; Hrithik Roshan’s advice to fans

Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan is hugely active on social media. He is in constant discussion through tweets, online posts, photos and videos. But this time he is in the news because of action star actor Vidyut Jamwal. Vidyut’s ‘Khuda Hafiz’ is a huge hit with Hrithik. He has advised his fans to watch this movie.

Hrithik has praised Vidyut by posting a video on Instagram. He said, “My mother is a big fan of electricity. She also follows him on social media. Recently, Vidyut’s film ‘Khuda Hafiz’ was released. This movie is great. The action scenes, the songs, the plot are all great. Good luck to Khuda Hafeez’s team. If you are a fan of action movies, then you must watch this movie. ”

‘Khuda Hafiz’ is an action film. The film premiered on Disney Plus Hotstar on August 14. The film stars actress Shivalika Oberoi and actor Vidyut Jamwal in the lead roles. A woman goes abroad for work. There she is abducted. Her husband then goes abroad to find her. The film is based on what happened in the meantime. The film manages to entertain as well as inform.

