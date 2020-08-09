Janhvi Kapoor’s Gunjan Saxena Biopic faces backlash

Janhvi Kapoor has been facing criticism since her debut. Her movie ‘Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl‘ is coming soon, and as soon as the trailer comes out, Janhvi was trolled again. But she cares about the opinions of viewers and critics. The actress has faced negative comments on social media about her acting and expression. In Janhvi’s words, “I understood one thing in this situation. Unless I’m doing something awesome, the audience won’t accept me. “

Comparisons with Sridevi, controversy over starkids and nepotism: Janhvi has faced adversity from the first day of her career. Even during ‘Dhadak’, questions were raised about the inertia of her acting.

However, Janhvi Kapoor wants to take the criticism in a simple way, “People’s emotions, opinions, what they are saying is important to me at all times. That’s right, I’ve gotten the opportunity a lot easier than the others. So I agree to do it if I need to prove myself by working hard. Something bigger than the love of the audience. Either way I stand in this place today because they love my parents. So it is my duty to meet their expectations. “