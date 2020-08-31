Justice For Rhea : Taapsee Pannu Supports Rhea?

Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s suicide case is under CBI investigation and new information is coming to light every day. Sushant’s girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty is also being questioned in the case. Meanwhile, Bollywood actress Taapsee Pannu has backed Rhea by tweeting.

Taapsee retweeted actress Lakshmi Manchu’s tweet. In this tweet, she tells people to believe in the law. I did not know Sushant or Rhea on a personal level. But as a human being, we should understand that even if a person is not convicted by law, it is wrong to convict him. Also, after seeing this tweet of Taapsee, many have said that Taapsee has supported Rhea.