Kangana Ranaut’s popularity declines ?; 50,000 followers Unfollow a day

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut is famous for her outspokenness. In the last few years, she has been constantly raising her voice against dynasticism, gangsterism, drug racket, injustice against new artists. Due to her cash-strapped style, millions of netizens started following her on Twitter in a short period of time. But all of a sudden, her followers have been declining over the last few days. Interestingly, an average of 40,000 to 50,000 netizens have started following her in a single day.

I agree I notice pattern every day 40-50 thousand followers drop, I am very new to this place but how does this work? Why are they doing this any idea? @TwitterIndia @jack @TwitterSupport https://t.co/OVGvzszYdX — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) August 31, 2020

Kangana tweeted herself and requested Twitter India to pay attention to this. “My Twitter followers have been steadily declining in the last few years. I suspect there is a pattern in this. 40 to 50 thousand followers are decreasing every day. I’m new to Twitter. I don’t know the reason behind this. Can anyone tell me why this is happening? ” Kangana has tweeted such content. She also tagged this tweet on Twitter India. Kangana’s tweet is currently being discussed on social media.

Hmm I see Nationalists have to struggle every where, racket is so strong, I noticed because last night we were to very close to a million, anyway, sincere apologies to all those who are getting unfollows automatically, so unfair but arnt we used to this now 🙂? https://t.co/ZWei0QhJOB — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) August 31, 2020

Kangana is currently reacting consistently to the Sushant Singh Rajput case. In an interview with Republic TV, she targeted Riya Chakraborty. She said, “Rhea is definitely lying. She first demanded a CBI inquiry and then filed a petition in the court asking the CBI not to conduct an inquiry.” She has given drugs etc. to Sushant. But she can’t do such a big conspiracy alone. There is definitely someone Master Mind behind her. Maybe Rhea did it just for the money. We want to unleash the brains of that Master Mind along with Rhea. ”