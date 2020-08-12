Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan expecting second child

Sending User Review 0 ( 0 votes)

Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan’s son Taimur Ali Khan remain in the social media limelight. Their photos went viral as soon as they arrive. There is hardly a star kid who has got so much fame. Roomers are now running on the internet that Kareena and Saif are very happy for Baby No 2’s Welcome. According to reports, Kareena and Saif are expecting a second baby. Family and close friends are aware of this.

Earlier in a chat show, Kareena Kapoor Khan had told that Saif and her are planning to pursue the family. After two years, both will plan for the second baby. When Kareena was pregnant with Taimur, her photos were quite viral on social media. However, she did not play any role in the film but Kareena did not stop working in pregnancy. From ramp walks to photoshoots, Kareena flaunted her baby bump.

Kareena Kapoor Khan is going to be seen in the next film ‘Takht’. Produced by Karan Johar, the film stars Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Jahnavi Kapoor, Anil Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar. Apart from this, Kareena Kapoor will also be seen in Aamir Khan’s film ‘Lal Singh Chaddha’.