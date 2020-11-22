Kartik Aaryan brings on ‘Dhamaka’ on his birthday, set for non-stop shooting schedule for his super impressive line up

2020 is a special year for Kartik Aayan. Not just has the actor completed a decade in the industry after making his debut with Pyaar Ka Punchnama in 2011, he is also stepping into the new phase of his career now. With the announcement of Dhamaka on his birthday, it is a new innings for Kartik Aaryan who already has a century [Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety] and two ‘almost centuries’ [Pati Patni aur Woh, Luka Chuppi] to his name. Though the actor would have loved to add more successes under his belt in 2020 as well with Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and Dostana 2, pandemic played spoilsport.

Nonetheless, after not quite hitting the sets for 9 months between March and November, Kartik is now set for a grueling shooting schedule ahead. His date diary is already choc-o-bloc with as many as five films in different stages of production, there are also a couple of more films for which the planning is already underway.

The ones that are already lined up for shoot are Dhamaka, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Red Chillies Entertainment’s next, Dostana 2 and Hindi remake of Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo.

Informs our source, “In a few days from now, Kartik would begin shooting for the thriller Dhamaka that has been put together by Ram Madhvani. It would be shot primarily in Mumbai and December dates have been allocated for that film. Then in January, Kartik would be resuming the shoot of Anees Bazmee’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. The film’s shooting was progressing in full flow before corona ended up hitting the scheduled. Now all logistics have been put in place so that the shooting resumes early next year.”

Meanwhile, Ajay Behl would be directing Kartik Aaryan for Shah Rukh Khan’s production house, Red Chillies Entertainment.

“An official announcement would be out soon, but by and large all modalities have been taken care of,” our source continues, “Ajay is the man behind Section 375 and BA Pass, both of which were hard hitting subjects. It would be a new terrain for Kartik also when he shoots for this film. This too is being planned to go on floors in early 2021.”

As for Karan Johar’s production Dostana 2, one waits to see when does this film resume shooting as well since a good portion has already been shot and hence it’s all about taking it to completion. One can well assume that before mid-2021, this one too would wrap. Post that it would be time for the magnum opus Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo to go on floors.

“This is a really big line up, and Kartik would be going through the most grueling shooting schedule ever in his career. Only Akshay Kumar or Ajay Devgn are known for working on so many films back to back, and amongst the youngsters, Kartik is the only one with such a schedule ahead,” a trade observer comments.

Add to that the fact that there is also Shashank Khaitan’s next and Om Raut’s next in the pipeline, one can well imagine the date diary to stay engaged in 2022 as well.

Guess there isn’t a better birthday gift that Kartik could have bargained for on his special day. Dhamaka is pretty much just a beginning.