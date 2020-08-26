Marriage has a positive impact on career, support from in-laws: Kirti Kulhari

Actress Kirti Kulhari, who tied the knot with Sahil Sehgal in June 2016, said that the marriage affected her professional life in a positive way. She said that her husband and in-laws supported her in her career decisions. Kulhari said that after marrying in the career of an actress, there is no longer a halt. Her most successful films are Pink, Uri: The Surgical Strike and Mission Mars after marriage.

In an interview to The Times of India, he said, ‘I did not establish me as that woman, but I think I got married with moving to Bollywood, which is going on with a change in the mentality of the society. It is as if an actress has reached the age of 30 or may be older and can still act. You can get married, have children, and still you can act. The film industry is going through a phase of change and only I am with this change.

Kirti said that after marriage, she made more leaps and bounds as an actor and person. She also said that her husband and in-laws supported her immensely, which helped her reach her current position in the film industry.

She further said, “My marriage has influenced my career in the best way. I have a husband who knows more about films than me. I have learned a lot from him. We watch a movie and discuss things. I have grown so much as a person and as an actor that all the doubts I had about marriage proved to be wrong. My in-laws supported me in a surprising way and thanks to the support of my in-laws, I have reached where I am today. Even my in-laws supported me with closed eyes, which means a lot to me.”



In 2010, Kirti made her debut on the big screen with ‘Khichdi: The Movie’ and worked fiercely thereafter. She was last seen in the second season of the Amazon Prime video series Four More Shots Please !, in which she played a successful lawyer and single mother.

Keerthi will be seen as a police officer in Ribhu Dasgupta’s ‘The Girl on the Train’, which also stars Parineeti Chopra and Aditi Rao Hydari. The film is a 2016 remake of the Hollywood drama of the same name, based on Paula Hawkins’ 2015 bestseller book.